Protest Rocks House Of Reps As Speaker Passes Bill Despite ‘Nay” Vote

There was a mild protest at the House of Representatives after Speaker Yakubu Dogara passed a bill for second reading despite a “nay” vote from majority of lawmakers during Tuesday’s plenary in the chamber.

The Bill titled a “bill for an Act to‎ establish the Chartered Institute of Mediators and Conciliators of Nigeria”, which has already been passed by the Senate was been considered by the green chambers.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the lawmakers had engaged in an extensive debate over the bill and to decide if it will be allowed for second reading or not, the Speaker had asked for a voice vote, but majority of the members apparently answered in the negative.

“Those in favour of the motion to read the bill for a second time, say aye, those against, say nay. The ayes have it,” Do‎gara said and then struck the gavel to pass the bill for a second reading when majority clearly had chorused ‘nay’.

In protest, lawmaker in the negative kept chorusing “nay, nay, nay,” but their nay was not enough to stop the Speaker.

Meanwhile, the sponsors of the bill are of the argument that if allowed to become a law, the bill will help “determine standards of knowledge and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become registered members of the mediation and conciliation profession in Nigeria.”