Pastor In Boko Haram Captivity Given One More Week To Live

The leader of the Boko Haram insurgents, Abubakar Shekau, has given the Federal Government and the Borno State government one week ultimatum to ensure the release of a Christian cleric, Bulus Yakuru, abducted on Christmas eve along with others in Borno State.

The threat came after the government failed to meet the conditions for the pastor’s release.

Pastor Yakuru was abducted along with seven people who were killed when Boko Haram insurgents attacked the village of Pemi in Borno State on Dec. 24 2020.

Pemi is a community located approximately 20 kilometres from Chibok, where Boko Haram insurgents had abducted hundreds of schoolgirls.

It could be recalled that the pastor had previously appealed to the federal and the state government to intervene for his release in two videos released in December and early January 2021.

He had pleaded for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State and that of church leaders.

A new video recently released also captured Pastor Yakuru pleading for his release and the intervention of the government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

In the video, the pastor was given one-week by his abductors, after which they would kill him if no one came to his rescue.

“I’m calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Borno to help me because I have been given a one-week ultimatum today, Feb. 24,” Yakuru pleaded in the video.

He added: “If you want me alive, I beg you in your capacity as President, the governor and our local government chairman to save me from this suffering.

“I’m calling on the EYN Church of the Brethren President to intervene and secure my release. Please pray for me. “

Yakuru also cried to the Christian Association of Nigeria to look at his predicament.

“Today is the last day I will have the opportunity to call on you in your capacity as my parents and relatives in the country. Anyone who has the intention should help and save me. Please release me from this pain.”

In Jan. 2020, Boko Haram killed Reverend Lawan Andimi, the district chairman of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN) in Michika, Adamawa State.