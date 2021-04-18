PDP Calls For Investigation Of Patami’s Link With Terrorist Groups

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Following reports that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, is sympathetic to terrorists’ ideology, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack and probe his alleged links to terrorists groups.

The opposition party said the crisis emanating from the Patami controversy has heightened “concerns in the public space and in the international arena of possible compromises by the communication minister, who has access to sensitive government documents and information, in addition to data of all individuals including high profile personalities in the public and private sectors as well as the traditional and faith-based circles.”

Spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed that the party “is particularly worried about allegations in the public suggesting that the minister compromised the NIN registration exercise by giving room for the registration of aliens and invaders from other countries as citizens.”

This is as it also charged the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately invite the Minister for questioning over alleged affiliations with the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

It tasked the DSS to investigate the allegation, which has created apprehension, particularly given the rise in banditry and other terrorists activities in our country.

The PDP urged Nigerians to remain at alert and very sensitive to their environment, while not hesitating in providing useful information to the security agencies in the interest of the nation.