PDP Convention: Accreditation Of Delegates Yet To Commence Four Hours After Take-Off Time

Nigeria Politics
By Justina Simon, Isuma Mark

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to commence accreditation of delegates four hours after the scheduled take-off time.

Based on the schedule of activities for the presidential primary election earlier released by the party, accreditation was supposed to start by 8 am this morning.

However, our correspondents report that accreditation has yet to start as of noonday, though delegates have started arriving.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported PDP leadership had called for an emergency meeting to consider possible postponement of the party’s presidential primary.

