Mixed Reactions Trail Peter Obi’s Defection To Labour Party

The defection of Mr Peter Obi from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party shows that the former Anambra governor has no serious political ambition, according Fidelis Okoye, a political analyst.

Okoye told our correspondent in Enugu on Saturday that, “Mr Peter Obi is right to have left the PDP. He has made a political statement about the rot in Nigeria’s political scenario.

“However, why should the Labour Party be his destination? His failure to return to All Progressive Grand Alliance that built him is a pointer that he is not championing the case of the South East. He should have hoisted APGA’s flag as an ideology.”

Emeka Nebechi said, “Mr Obi would have remained in the PDP. When he joined PDP, what did he expect? Did he think PDP is a party of the saints? PDP remains a larger political structure to salvage the Igbo from their political slavery.

“Labour Party has no capacity to make Obi’s voice heard. His efforts will be in futility.”

“Peter Obi has demonstrated that we have men of integrity in Nigeria,” says Pastor Damian Ugwu. “He is not corrupt. Unfortunately, he is not the ideal for Nigerian electorate who are hungry. Because of monumental political deception in the country, Nigerian voters care about how much they make today and not the outcome. There lies our woes.”

Elder James Okpara advised Nigerians to queue behind Mr Obi to show their disapproval of what they pass through in Nigeria.

He said, “The change we expect might not come from the popular stand. So, it is the function of the electorate to exercise their powers. Let’s show a revolution by ignoring the usual and casting our votes for Mr Obi or any other conservatist political office-seekers. Otherwise, we remain dead.

“I can’t believe that our university students are on strike and the federal government says it has no money. But politicians in the ruling party and the PDP could raise funds worth more than what ASUU requires in the name of buying nomination forms to contest elections.”

Mr Obi had Thursday resigned from the PDP, and subsequently joined the LP. He is seeking to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.