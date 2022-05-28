Plot To Use ‘Regional And Religious Sentiments’ Against Wike By Northern Aspirant Failed – Support Group

A group canvassing support for the presidential aspirantion of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, at the ongoing PDP presidential convention has alleged that an unnamed northern aspirant staged a failed ‘coup’ to undermine Wike’s support base among northern delegates.

A statement jointly signed by Alhaji Hussein Aliyu Mohammed and Mr Moses Taye Abidemi the PDP Frontliners’ forum alleged that an unusual ‘çoup plot’ with an aggressive smear campaign seeking to undermine Wike’s support base among northern delegates almost succeeded.

According to the statement “Various groups’ projection of a strong likelihood of victory had made Governor Wike to become a common enemy to some other aspirants; less than twenty-four hours to the PDP’s presidential primaries, one camp started a subtle ethno-religious mobilization against Wike while another vigorously disseminated anti-Wike propaganda.

The statement said,

“In fact, an aspirant’s determined plot to exploit ethnic and religious sentiments failed woefully by around 3 am on Saturday and the entire party must acknowledge and respect the role of people like Governor Bala Mohammed who rose against an agenda to make all other northern aspirants pull out in the interest of one person who has only been pursuing his personal ambition rather than Arewa or Nigeria’s interests for years.

“A faceless Democracy and Integrity Forum was being sponsored by the aspirant’s camp because they perceive Gov Wike as the only threat against them and they had audaciously ran special anti-Wike propaganda advertisements, including one on page 19 of a national newspaper on Wednesday, 25th May, 2022.

“This failure of a coup based on exploitation of regional and religious sentiments betrays the peculiar treachery of desperate individuals among the old order who seem prone to entry and exit from any political party once they smell opportunism; as activist Deji Adeyanju recently observed, while Nyesom Wike may be well disposed to embrace any other winner, some individuals are not likely to embrace Wike if he wins,” the forum said.

According to the group, many Nigerians have erroneously misjudged the North and its intentions over the years while the needs and interests of ordinary citizens are largely for improved welfare, curbing of insecurity, increased development and widened opportunities all of which are among values that Wike stands for.

“ As things stand in the PDP today, Governor Nyesom Wike stands the best chance of winning the PDP presidential ticket and taking on the ruling APC most effectively; many PDP loyalists appreciate his consistent and resolute commitment to the party and for being always there without taking an exit even in PDP’s most turbulent hours, Governor Wike is at great advantage in the hearts of PDP delegates,” they added.

It is worthwhile to note that Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former senate president, Bukola Saraki, Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed as well as Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state are the only candidates of northern extraction still in the race.