PDP Crisis: We’re Taking Actions To Address Grievances– Atiku

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has assured stakeholders of the party that their concerns have been noted and will be addressed.

Atiku, who is out of the country on holiday, stated this via his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

The crisis in the PDP came out in the open on Wednesday when Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, criticized Atiku over the way he handled the running mate selection saga.

He was particularly miffed that Atiku could not personally visit Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Governor, after being overlooked as his running mate despite the overwhelming recommendation by the committee set up by the party to pick his running mate.

Wike emerged second during the party’s presidential primary in May.

He has not spoken or participated in the party’s affairs since the conclusion of the selection process even though he continues to receive high level delegation from other parties.

He’s currently holidaying in Turkey.

Similarly, the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, took a swipe at Atiku and the party for ditching zoning arrangement which he said is contained in the party’s constitution as it is in the Nigerian Constitution.

While re-echoing the stance of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, that it’s the South’s turn to produce the next president, he warmly received the newly elected governor of the state on the platform of the APC in Lagos pledging to work with him.

To douse the tension and form a united front towards winning the presidential election, Atiku noted that the PDP “will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members.

“The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.”

He added that, “Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me.

“When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced.”