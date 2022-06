PDP Names Wike Among 128-Member Osun Governorship Campaign Council

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has named Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, among a 128-member campaign council for Osun State Governorship Election coming up on July 16.

Announcing the team on Monday, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party approved the Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri as the Chairman.

The PDP came close to winning the election in 2018 but lost out in the run off after a stalemate.

Umar Bature, PDP’s National Organising Secretary who signed the statement, said the Council will be inaugurated on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Wike, who came second during the party’s presidential primary in May, is joined by 11 other governors, senators and others in the council.

He failed to attend the announcement of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the PDP’s running mate to the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, causing anxiety that he may not be committed to the affairs of the party.

In the past week, he has been visited by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, who’s the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and the presidential candidate of the All Nigeria People’s Party, ANPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who was twice governor on the platform of the PDP and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed of the PDP.

Since he lost out of the presidential ticket, the combative governor has not visited the headquarters of the party.

All eyes will be on him if he attends the inauguration of the campaign council on Wednesday 28 in Abuja.

Full list of the campaign council are:

1 H.E. DUOYE DIRI CHAIRMAN

2 H.E. ENGR. SEYI MAKINDE MEMBER

3 H.E. RT. HON. AMINU WAZIRI TAMBUWAL MEMBER

4 H.E. DR. OKEZIE IKPEAZU MEMBER

5 H.E. CHIEF BARR. NYESOM WIKE,CON MEMBER

6 H.E. EMMANUEL UDOM MEMBER

7 H.E. RT. HON. IFEANYI UGWUANYI MEMBER

8 H.E. ARCH. DARIUS ISHAKU MEMBER

9 H.E. DR. SAMUEL ORTOM MEMBER

10 H.E. GODWIN OBASEKI MEMBER

11 H.E. RT. HON. AHMADU UMARU FINTIRI MEMBER

12 H.E. SEN. BALA ABDULKADIR MOHAMMED MEMBER

13 SEN. TANIMU PHILIP ADUDA MEMBER

14 H. E. AMB. TAOFEEK ARAPAJA MEMBER

15 SEN. SAMUEL N. ANYANWU MEMBER

16 ARCH. SETONJI KOSHEODO MEMBER

17 HON. OLASOJI ADAGUNODO MEMBER

18 CHIEF DR. ALI OBASI ODEFA MEMBER

19 CHIEF DAN OSI ORBIH MEMBER

20 HON. DEBO OLOGUNAGBA MEMBER

21 PROF. STELLA EFFA-ATTOE MEMBER

22 KAMALDEEN ADEYEMI AJIBADE, SAN MEMBER

23 PRINCE MOHAMMED KADADE SULEIMAN MEMBER

24 H.E. PRINCE OLAGUNSOYE OYINLOLA MEMBER

25 H.E. SEN. DR. BUKOLA SARAKI MEMBER

26 H. E. CHIEF OLUSEGUN MIMIKO MEMBER

27 H.E. RT. HON. EMEKA IHEDIOHA, CON MEMBER

28 CHIEF SHUAIBU OYEDOKUN MEMBER

29 DR. PRINCE CHARLES AKITOYE MEMBER

30 H.E. SEN. BIODUN OLUJIMI MEMBER

31 EYITAYO JEGEDE, SAN MEMBER

32 IGP SOLOMON ARASE (rtd) MEMBER

33 ELDER YEMI AKINWONMI MEMBER

34 MAJ.-GEN. S.N. NZE (rtd) MEMBER

35 DR. EDDY OLAFESO MEMBER

36 CHIEF MRS. ADUKE MAINA MEMBER

37 HON. OLADIPUPO ADEBUTU MEMBER

38 HON. ADEKOYA ADESEGUN ABDUL-MAJEED MEMBER

39 CHIEF Segun Showunmi MEMBER

40 SEN. AYO AKINYELURE MEMBER

41 SEN. NICHOLAS TOFOWOMO MEMBER

42 BRIG.-GEN. AUGUSTINE OKHOMEH ODIDI (rtd) MEMBER

43 SEN. ADENIGBA FADAHUNSI MEMBER

44 HON. TAJUDEEN YUSUF AYO MEMBER

45 MS. DEBBY NICOL MEMBER

46 HON. AKINJO VICTOR KOLADE MEMBER

47 HON. IKENGBOLU GBOLUGA DELE MEMBER

48 BRIG-GEN. A.H. SAAD MEMBER

49 ABUBAKAR MOHAMMED IBRAHIM MEMBER

50 BRIG-GEN. A.S. MORMONI BASHIR (rtd) MEMBER

51 HON. BAMIDELE SALAM MEMBER

52 HON. AJILESORO ABIMBOLA TAOFEEK MEMBER

53 HON. OKE OLUWOLE BUSAYO MEMBER

54 HON. ABASS ADIGUN ADEKUNLE MEMBER

55 HON. OLAJIDE ADEDEJI STANLEY MEMBER

56 HON. OLUYEMI ADEWALE TAIWO MEMBER

57 HON. OLATUNJI ABIOLA SHOYINKA MEMBER

58 HON. AJOKPA OGHENE EMMANUEL MEMBER

59 HON. TAJUDEEN A. OBASA MEMBER

60 SEN. OLUWOLE ALABI MEMBER

61 MAJ.GEN. GARBA AUDU (RTD) MEMBER

62 CHIEF DR. JOSEPH ERICO MEMBER

63 ALH. TAJUDEEN OLADIPO MEMBER

64 ALH. FATAI AKINADE AKINBADE MEMBER

65 PRINCE DOTUN BABAYEMI MEMBER

66 ALH. MUNEER OGUNDIPE MEMBER

67 HON. ABAYOMI OJO-SEGUN MEMBER

68 HON. FUNMISO BABARINDE MEMBER

69 HON. ADEWALE ARIBISALA MEMBER

70 HON. DAYO OGUNGBENRO MEMBER

71 HON. SIKIRULAI OGUNDELE MEMBER

72 HON. FATAI ADAMS MEMBER

73 DR. ADEKUNLE AKINDELE MEMBER

74 HON. AIVOJI PHILIP OLABODE MEMBER

75 MR. OMOLASE LANRE MEMBER

76 DR. BODE IWALOYE MEMBER

77 ENGR. CLEMENT FABOYEDE MEMBER

78 SEN. DINO MELAYE MEMBER

79 H.E. ERELU OLUSOLA OBADA MEMBER

80 CHIEF ADEWALE FATONA MEMBER

81 DR. ADEDIRAN A. OLAJIDE (JANDOR) MEMBER

82 TONY OLOGUNAGBA MEMBER

83 BARR. IKARE LAWRENCE MEMBER

84 SHUAIB YAMAN ABDULLAHI MEMBER

85 MRS. TITI OJO MEMBER

86 ALH. LIMAN I. KANTIGI MEMBER

87 NURUDEEN RASHEED MEMBER

88 MRS. DARAMOLA BIMPE MEMBER

89 NURU SHEHU (MEDIA) MEMBER

90 EDOH SHEIDU IDRIS ERIC MEMBER

91 DEMOLA OLANREWAJU MEMBER

92 MS. BIOLA SONAIKE MEMBER

93 CHIEF ADEWALE FATONA MEMBER

94 OLAYINKA SOTADE MEMBER

95 MR. SOLOMON ADENIYI MEMBER

96 MRS. AUGUSTIN OGAR MEMBER

97 DR. MRS. RONKE OGUNREMI MEMBER

98 OYEWUNMI KAMORUDEEN OLALERE MEMBER

99 OLUBIYI OLUWOLE FADEYI MEMBER

100 REV. BUNMI JENYO MEMBER

101 MOMOH JIMOH MEMBER

102 RT. HON. JUMOKE AKINDELE MEMBER

103 HON. DR. ALABA OJOMO MEMBER

104 RT. HON. BOYELAYEFA DEBEKEME MEMBER

105 HON. GABRIEL ONYEWIFE MEMBER

106 RT. HON. TONYE ISENAH MEMBER

107 HON. AYIBA DUBA MEMBER

108 BASHORUN BANJO ABITOGUN MEMBER

109 HON. USMAN MUSA MEMBER

110 MR. AKINSOLA POPOOLA

MEMBER

111 HON. TOPE ALADESUYI MEMBER

112 BARR. NIYI OWOLADE MEMBER

113 OTUNBA FEMI CARERRA MEMBER

114 BARR. FUNKE LAWANI MEMBER

115 BARR. SUPO IJABADENIYI MEMBER

116 HON. MICHAEL ADARA MEMBER

117 HON. SAMUEL OGUNYEMI MEMBER

118 MRS. FUNMILOLA MEMBER

119 SIMON IMOBO-TSWAM MEMBER

120 HON. OGUNSE OMOGOYOSI MEMBER

121 HON. BENSON AMUWA MEMBER

122 CHIEF MRS. AYO AWOLOWO MEMBER

123 DR. B.T. SALAMI MEMBER

124 ENGR. ADETOYE OGUNGBOYEGA MEMBER

125 ALH. RAZAQ OYELANI MEMBER

126 HON. SAMUEL AJISAFE MEMBER

127 MS. OLUCHI NWOSU ( Adiela) MEMBER

128 TOMBRA B. JUMBO ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY