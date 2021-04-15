PDP’s Comment On Twitter’s Choice Of Ghana Shows ‘Its Not An Option’ For Nigerians–APC

60 SHARES Share Tweet

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the latter’s recent statement linking Twitter’s choice of Ghana as its Africa Headquarters to alleged misrule by President Muhammadu Buhari led APC administration.

Reacting on Friday to PDP’s position, the Secretary of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the governing party, John James Akpanudoedehe, said as Africa’s biggest economy, Nigeria remains a top investment destination.

James Akpanudoedehe told the media that the opposition PDP lacks the credentials to be considered as a governance option for Nigerians.

Insisting that the PDP’s statement was a mockery of the country and its citizens over the decision of a private concern, which has the right to cite its operational base anywhere, the APC CECPC Secretary asserted that “for the PDP that mocks the country and its citizens over what it celebrates as missed ‘business prospects’ , such political party does not mean well for the country and should not be considered as a governance option.”

He also stated that the governing party will not engage the opposition over what it termed “as a non-issue,” adding that “it is exhausting and depressing highlighting PDP’s ignominious past. The APC will rather consolidate and focus on how Nigeria is finally getting it right under President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The APC queried “how come what the PDP terms the present ‘misrule’ did not stop multinational technology companies, Facebook and Google from opening offices in Nigeria? Neither did it stop the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev and multinational food manufacturing giants, Kellogg’s from establishing their multi-billion naira brewery and factory in Nigeria.

The party said despite the uncertainties over the COVID-19 pandemic, “Nigeria earned $2.6billion of the global volume of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), surpassing major competitor South Africa ($2.5b) according to the latest 2020 United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Investment Trends Monitor.

” Nigeria’s current status as Africa’s largest economy was achieved under the President Buhari-led APC administration and our industrious citizens are the ultimate beneficiaries.

“Nigeria is doing a lot through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) which was set up by this administration to remove bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria and the ongoing implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). Nigeria is on the right trajectory and the PDP cannot wish away these solid achievements.”

The party however reminded Twitter and other frontline social media platforms of the important responsibilities to curb fake news, disinformation and hate speech.

“In the last US presidential election, the proactive roles played by social media operators in checking fake news and divisive rhetoric is a solid pointer to how proper social media usage ultimately benefits society. We expect no less in Nigeria from social media operators,” Akpanudoedehe stated.