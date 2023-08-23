‘Penis Bandits’ On Rampage On Nigerian Campus, Students Reveal

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Students of the Nasarawa State University have raised the alarm over the alleged disappearance of male students’ genitals within the school community.

The situation, THE WHISTLER gathered, has created tension among the students who walk around the school precinct with caution.

A female student who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the incident said “Unknown penis bandits have invaded the school and they are on a rampage”.

She noted that the situation became delicate following Tuesday’s occurrence around the ICT department of the university.

“So, once they just speak to you, and you speak back, your penis will go. Even if they greet you, ‘good morning’, and you answer them, your stuff (penis) will disappear.

“The male students are tense. They said that if you move around with charcoal in your pocket; if they speak to you, they will not get to you,” she further revealed.

A male student who also pleaded anonymity validated the revelation noting that although the students are currently writing their examinations, male students go around with sealed lips, and often remain indoors.

“I am not going outside again because I do not want to be a victim. Students are also, not shaking hands again,” he said.

The male student told this newspaper that aside from the incident around the ICT department of the school, another had occurred at the High Court axis, situated outside the school community.

This is not the first incident, THE WHISTLER gathered. A similar situation was allegedly reported on Friday, the male student said.

This newspaper has, however, not successfully identified the affected students, although many insisted the incident occurred without authoritatively providing details.

Some students told this paper that the culprits were “Mallam”, colloquially described as “Aboki”.

Reacting to the situation, the Nasarawa State Police Command on Wednesday described the incident as a “false alarm” while it warned residents against spreading unverified information.

The spokesperson of the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, told newsmen in Lafia that the command had “observed with dismay the ugly trend where members of the public tag individuals with causing the mysterious disappearance of genitals in different parts of the state”.

The spokesperson disclosed that some of the accused persons were attacked by mobs.

“The medical examination carried out on victims who reported cases of mysterious genital disappearance in Nassarawa-Eggon, Obi, Lafia, and Keffi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state gave all the victims a clean bill of health.

“In view of this, the police command wishes to state unequivocally that the cases of alleged mysterious genital disappearance are baseless, unfounded, and without proof.

“Thus, anyone caught engaging in mob action and jungle justice or raising false alarm that leads to grievous assault on any member of the public shall be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” DSP Nansel warned.