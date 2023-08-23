Defence Ministry: Those Doubting Our Capacity Don’t Understand Security, Matawalle Hits Back At Critics

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has hit back at critics arguing that those who have expressed their doubts about the capacity of the ministers of defence do not understand what security is.

Advertisement

Matawalle, who spoke at a reception organised for him in Abuja on Wednesday, also noted that Nigerians are doubting the capacity of the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, the immediate past governor of Jigawa State.

Several Nigerians expressed misgivings after President Bola Tinubu appointed the two former governors to head the Ministry of Defence, an institution that is critical in the Federal Government’s efforts to address rising insecurity in the country.

Those who faulted the appointments of Badaru and Matawalle argued that the duo did not display strong capacity to address insecurity in their states during their tenure as governors.

THE WHISTLER reports that one of those who criticised Matawalle’s appointment, spokesperson of the now disbanded Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, noted that some of the ministers appointed by Tinubu were not competent enough for the portfolios assigned to them.

Specifically pointing at Matawalle, Bwala said the new minister of state for defence was not able to address insecurity in Zamfara State during his time as governor.

Advertisement

“The minister of state defence was a former governor who all through the four years his rating in fighting insecurity is 5 over 100. And now you made him minister of state to administer what?”

However, Matawalle responded to the criticisms on Wednesday, admitting that he was aware of the doubts being expressed over his competence.

“I have been hearing some people saying my brother Badaru (Minister of Defence) and I do not have the capacity to serve as ministers of defence, these people do not even understand what security is.

“Therefore, this is not where the problem is, what matters most is one’s determination, courage, and opportunity.”

Matawalle assured that he and Badaru have what it takes to handle the responsibility assigned to them.

Advertisement

“When I was governor of Zamfara State, we took all necessary measures to secure the state. There was a time when we went 100 days without any security challenges. We also spent nine months without a single person being harmed,” Matawalle.

“All measures I took to curb the security problems in Zamfara State, I have to do it first and other governors followed suit. This is because I have a strong understanding of security matters.

“I have good news for the people of Zamfara State that I will not disappoint them. I believe that with God’s help, we will be able to overcome the security challenges.

“Those who say Badaru and I cannot do it will be ashamed. They will see that it is God who is doing the work, not them.”