US Imposes Visa Ban On People Undermining Nigerian Democracy

The United States Government has announced that it will be imposing a visa ban on specific Nigerians for undermining the country’s democratic process.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced this in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world.

Blinken said the ban will also extend to certain family members of such individuals. He also clarified that the restrictions are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people in general.

The statement read, “ We are committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election.

“Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be found ineligible for visas to the United States under a policy to restrict visas of those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria.

“Certain family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions. Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria—including in the lead-up to, during, and following Nigeria’s 2023 elections—may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy.

“The visa restrictions announced today are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria.

“The decision to impose visa restrictions reflects the commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law.”