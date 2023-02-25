Philip Aduda’s Neighbors Divided Over His Reelection As Senator

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Neighbors of Senator Philip Aduda are divided over his return to the Senate.

Although he appears to be popular in his base in Karu, in Abuja, some resident of his polling unit said they supported the Labour Party and its senatorial candidate during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election.

Some of the residents while speaking to our correspondent at Chief Palace Karu, Abuja said their interest is on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and do not care whether Aduda returns as senator.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER a resident who pleaded anonymity said, “Today’s election is focused on the presidential candidates and Peter Obi is the man we want. I am not here for any senator, whether Aduda wins or not that’s not my business.”

He further said that the incumbent Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory should allow others to get to the Senate.

“The senator should rest, if he fails, they have been enjoying power, this time we will vote all of them out.”

Another voter who simply gave her name as Nnenna said she is out for Peter Obi and no other.

“I Nnenna came to this polling unit because of Peter Obi, my concern is for him to win. I can’t continue to vote in the same people that have destroyed Nigeria and the future of the youths. “

Contrary to what others said, a voter who gave his name as Aliyu and a supporter of the senator said “ I am confident that Senator Aduda will return.”

Also speaking, Ayo Bamishola said, “Aduda is our man, no doubt he has done well and we will ensure his return to the senate.”

However, a security guard at Aduda’s gate told this website that the senator is in grief over the death of the Abuja party chairman, Sunday Zakka who died in an auto crash this morning.