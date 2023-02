55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Many voters in Durumi 2 area of Abuja defied the rain that fell on Saturday evening as they remained in the queue to cast their votes during the presidential and National Assembly election.

A massive crowd was seen at Durumi 2 LEA primary school, as voters held onto their umbrellas during the voting process.

Meanwhile, some other polling units were affected by the rain during the electoral process.

The areas affected by the rain include Gwarinpa, Kubwa, and Area 1 amongst other places.