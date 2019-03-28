Economy

PHOTO NEWS: PenCom DG, SGF, HoS Attend As Buhari Launches Micro Pension Plan

By Ating Enwongo
18

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the Micro Pension Plan, a Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) that allows self-employed Nigerians tap into the retirement benefits offered by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

RELATED

Buhari Launches Pension Scheme For Self-Employed Nigerians

You’re Free To Serve Buhari, APC Copies Of Petition,…

At the launch were the Acting Director-General of National Pension Commission, Aisha Dahir-Umar, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, among others.

The Micro Pension Plan, according to information on the PenCom website, aims to avail the CPS to “persons working in organizations with less than 3 employees.

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari Launches Micro Pension Plan


  • President Muhammadu Buhari Launches Micro Pension Plan

  • President Muhammadu Buhari Launches Micro Pension Plan

  • President Muhammadu Buhari Launches Micro Pension Plan

  • President Muhammadu Buhari Launches Micro Pension Plan
  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-LAUNCHES-MICRO-PENSION

    President Muhammadu Buhari Launches Micro Pension Plan

  • President Muhammadu Buhari Launches Micro Pension Plan

  • President Muhammadu Buhari Launches Micro Pension Plan

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!