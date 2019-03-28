Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the Micro Pension Plan, a Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) that allows self-employed Nigerians tap into the retirement benefits offered by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

At the launch were the Acting Director-General of National Pension Commission, Aisha Dahir-Umar, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, among others.

The Micro Pension Plan, according to information on the PenCom website, aims to avail the CPS to “persons working in organizations with less than 3 employees.

