The people of Isiokpo Ancient Kingdom of Ikwerre ethnic group, Rivers State, Friday made a bicycle parade dressed in their native regallia.

The parade is is called the Isiokpo Annual Bicycle Carnival.

THE WHISTLER gathered the carnival is a demonstration of love, unity, togetherness, good health and progress amongst the people of Isiokpo.

The celebration involves bicycle riding and all manner of comic displays on the last day of every December.