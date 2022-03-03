PHOTO NEWS: Troops Kill 4 Terrorists, Destroy Hideout In Borno

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Troops of the Nigerian Army have reportedly killed no fewer than four terrorists and injured an unspecified number in an operation in Banki, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The troops carried out the operation on Wednesday following credible intelligence of terrorists’ infiltration of the area.

A counterinsurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, shared exclusive photos from the operation via Twitter on Thursday.

He said, “Last night ended in Disappointment for ISWAP terrorists as 4 terrorists killed while several others injured when they attempted to attack Nigerian Military position in Banki. The troops who got prior intel about the terrorist infiltration knock them down and suyanised (sic) four”.

In another development, members of the terrorist group reportedly abandoned their clothes and motorcycles following a clearance operation by Troops of Operation Desert Sanity in Gwagwari, Damboa Area of Borno.

They reportedly fled upon sighting the troops, abandoning food items and their personal belongings.

Pictures shared by Makama further showed that the troops razed the make-shift structures inhabited by the insurgents.

