Former Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi Dumps PDP

A former senator representing Kaduna North in the Senate, Suleiman Hunkuyi, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hunkuyi informed the PDP of his intention to leave the party in a letter addressed to his ward chairman in Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state’s PDP secretary, Ibrahim Wosono, also confirmed to The Punch that the party had received Senator Hunkuyi’s letter.

Ibrahim Wosono said, “We confirmed from his ward that they have received his letter.

“So, we wish him well, because it is not the first time he is leaving our party. His exit this time will not affect the party in any way.”

Although he did not state his next line of action, he is expected to join ranks with Governor Nasir Elrufai in the APC.

It will be recalled that Hunkuyi and Senator Shehu Sani defected to the PDP few months to the 2019 general elections after the ‘Akida’ and ‘Restoration Group’ factions emerged in the APC.