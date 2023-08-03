PHOTOS: Coup Leaders Receive Tinubu’s Delegation In Niger Republic

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In an effort to restore democratic rule in Niger Republic, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dispatched a delegation led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), along with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar III, to meet with representatives of the Nigerien military junta on Thursday.

The delegation arrived in Niamey on Thursday and engaged in discussions aimed at resolving the political standoff in the country.

President Tinubu’s decision to send the delegation was in line with the resolution reached at the extraordinary summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chaired by him which was held in Abuja at the weekend.

The regional body had expressed its commitment to getting the coup plotters restore democracy in the country.

Prior to their departure, the envoys received briefing from President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Tinubu also sent a delegation led by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe to engage with leaders from Libya and Algeria to address the crisis in Niger from multiple perspectives.

“We don’t want to hold brief for anybody. Our concern is democracy and the peace of the region,” President Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted him as telling the delegation during the briefing, underscoring the delegation’s impartial approach.

Photos shared moments ago by Nigerian presidential aides showed that the coup leaders received and held talks with President Tinubu’s delegation who expectedly presented the demands of ECOWAS leadership to the junta.

While the situation in Niger remains complex, the visit of the ECOWAS delegation signifies the regional body’s commitment to finding a peaceful and sustainable solution.

President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted on July 26, 2023 by soldiers attached to the Presidential Guard commanded by General Abdourahamane Tchiani who had blockaded the presidential palace to depose Bazoum.

The president has remained in detention since his overthrow by his personal security guards.