PHOTOS: Fire Guts Abuja Driver’s Car While Buying Petrol From Roadside Vendors

A yet-to-be-identified driver lost his car to fire while patronizing a roadside petrol vendor popularly called ‘black market’ on Wednesday in Abuja.
The car, a Volkswagen Golf, was completely destroyed by fire along the Kubwa Expressway, between Gwarimpa Estate and Katampe.
One of the petrol vendors who witnessed the incident told THE WHISTLER that the incident took place while petrol was being emptied from a jerrycan to the tank of the vehicle.
Our correspondent further gathered that the driver was rushed to the National Hospital after supposedly sustaining injuries from the fire incident.
When our correspondent visited the scene, the car had already been completely burnt to ashes.
Another eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said the car was already burning when she got to the place but couldn’t wait to ascertain what caused the fire as people around the area were seen trying to put out the fire.
When contacted, a member of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) emergency response team at Setraco Gate, Gwarinpa, said, “we don’t know what happened, we rushed the person to the National hospital.”
THE WHISTLER reports that there has been fuel scarcity in the Federal Capital Territory due to the flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State, that has hindered petrol tankers from delivering fuel to the federal capital.