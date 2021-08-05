PHOTOS: Jungle Justice For Thief Along Kubwa Expressway

Jungle justice was meted to an unidentified man at Galadima, along Kubwa Expressway Abuja for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

Our correspondent who arrived at the scene at about 12:45pm on Thursday after his assailants had left him for dead, found the man still breathing and struggling for life.

THE WHISTLER gathered from passerby’s that the victim stole a bike and was tracked to kubwa expressway , where he was accosted and beaten to a pulp.

THE WHISTLER immediately called the Federal Road Safety Emergency response team at Setraco gate, Gwarimpa, to save the victim.

But the FRSC responded saying it was currently handling an accident case at Kado.

“We are in Kado by Mobile fuel station, there is an incident there, trailer and one killed. Madam please call later, we are in one scene here, let us finish with this incident please.”