PHOTOS: Oborududu Wins Silver In Tokyo After Losing To Stock-Mensah

Blessing Oborududu has secured Nigeria’s first silver at the Tokyo Olympics and the second medal in the competition after losing to USA’s Tamyra Marianna Stock-Mensah at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B.

USA’s Stock-Mensah won the ten-time African champion 4-1 on Tuesday in the Women’s freestyle 68kg Wrestling event.

Nigeria has now secured two medals in Tokyo and a total of 27 medals in all of its appearances at the Olympics, winning three gold medals; two in athletics, one in football.

Had she won on Tuesday Nigeria would have secured its fourth gold since winning the last in Rio 2000.

The country won the first two gold medals in Atlanta 1996 with Chioma Ajunwa in the women’s long jump and men’s football team.

The third was in the Sydney Olympics 2000 in 4×400 metres relay.

Before meeting Stock-Mensah, Oborududu on Monday defeated Mongolian opponent in the women’s freestyle 68kg Wrestling event.

She beat Battsetseg Soronzonbold 7-2 Victory by Points (VPO1) scored by the opponent to see her through to the final against Stock-Mensah.

She had lost to the Mongolian in Rio 2016.

