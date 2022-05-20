PHOTOS: Price Of Tricycle To Crash As Innoson Rolls Out Local Brands

Nigeria’s indigenous car manufacturer, Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing have rolled out tricycles popularly called Keke NAPEP in the Nigerian market.

It is believed that the price of Keke which is around N750,000 to N900,000 will crash as the company may sell at N500,000.

The fairly used ones cost around N500,000.

In April, the manufacturer said it acquired 150,000sqm land in Owerri, Imo State for a new plant, adding that construction works are ongoing.

The Head, Corporate Communications, Innoson Group, Mr Cornel Osigwe, revealed that the manufacturer is already serving five African countries, including Sierra Leone, Mali, Congo, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The manufacturer is expected to ramp production capacity to 60,000 cars annually when the new project is completed.

