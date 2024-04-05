Plateau: 9 APC Lawmakers Reclaim Seats After Months Of Battle

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Plateau State House of Assembly Speaker, Gabriel Dewan, has reportedly administered oath of office on nine out of the 16 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers-elect in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony reportedly held in the early hours of Friday.

The sixteen lawmakers-elect had won their cases at the Court of Appeal against their rivals in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but were not sworn in due to court injunctions.

The appellate court had sacked the PDP lawmakers and declared the APC candidates as winners of the March 18, 2023 election in their respective state constituencies.

The Court of Appeal had also sacked Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on the grounds that other PDP candidates were not properly nominated for the elections.

The Supreme Court, however, reversed the governor’s sacking on on January 12, 2024.

As a result, the 16 PDP members insisted on retrieving their seats in the state assembly based on the Supreme Court judgement in the governorship dispute.

The sixteen seats remained vacant until Friday (today) when the house swore in the nine APC lawmakers.