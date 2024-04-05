FACT-CHECK: Video Showing Alleged APC Chair Beaten By Youths Not From Nigeria

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A video showing a man bound to a tree and whipped by angry youths has circulated online with a claim that it depicts an All Progressive Congress (APC) local government chairman in Northern Nigeria being beaten for looting palliatives.

The 2:30-minute video, which was posted on X (Twitter), shows the man tied to a tree, half-naked, and being whipped by the villagers.

Advertisement

An X user @EPhilips5 posted the video on April 2 with a caption claiming it showed an “APC local government chairman who sold palliatives meant for his local government” being “seriously beaten by angry youths in the Northern part”.

The video has been viewed over 1.3 million times, shared 2,311 times, quoted 403 times, liked 7,020 times, and bookmarked 1,245 times as of the time of this fact-check.

The video is seen HERE.

CLAIM:

The video shows an APC council chairman being beaten in Northern Nigeria.

Advertisement

FINDINGS:

An investigation by THE WHISTLER found that the claim is misleading.

A reverse image search and Yandex search revealed that an earlier version of the video was posted on X on July 14, 2023.

was posted on X on July 14, 2023. Haber3, a news outlet, reported that the video depicts the punishment of a man who allegedly stole money collected to drill a water well in his village in Kenya.

VERDICT:

The claim that the video shows an APC chairman being beaten by youths in Northern Nigeria is MISLEADING. The evidence indicates the video is from Kenya and is of an incident that occurred in 2023, not Nigeria.