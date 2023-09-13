PLATEAU: PDP Reps Member Appeals Tribunal Judgment Sacking Him

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

House of Representatives member for Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in

Plateau, Dachung Bagos, has appealed the decision of the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jos which nullified his election on the grounds of invalid nomination.

Bagos was elected on the Peoples Democratic Party platform during the February 25 National elections but his electoral victory was challenged by the Labour Party.

In its judgment on September 12, the Tribunal held that he was wrongly nominated by his party.

The court eventually declared the Labour Party candidate, Ajang Alfred, as the representative of the said constituency.

Reacting to the development in a statement, Bagos disagreed with the Tribunal, insisting that previous decisions of coordinate and superior courts had held that “only party members or the party itself have the locus standing (legal right) to challenge the nomination and sponsorship of a candidate.”

He called on his supporters to remain calm as he approached the Appeal Court for redress.

The statement reads further:

“The outcome of the Election Tribunal against the mandate of the good people of Jos South, Jos East Federal Constituency raises a lot of questions, can a mandate with an overwhelming winning vote of over 95,000 against 31,000 be a mere academic exercise? It clearly shows that the wishes of the people don’t really matter for reasons of unfounded interests.

“Furthermore, such issues are pre-election matters, I can’t help but wonder why this panel thought differently.

“I call on my constituents and party faithfuls to remain calm and resolute as we seek redress in the COURT OF APPEAL. “The PDP had since complied.”