PLATEAU: ‘Persecuted Christians Must Receive Help’ — Hungary President Condemns Christmas Day Massacre

The president of Hungary, Katalin Novak, has expressed condolences to Nigerians following the killing of over 100 persons in Plateau State on Christmas Day.

Novak, in a tweet on Wednesday, said the “massacre” of Nigerians has to stop, describing the death toll as a “brutal attack on Christians at Christmas in Nigeria.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. This massacre must end. Persecuted Christians must receive help” Novak wrote.

President Bola Tinubu had condemned the heinous attacks in Plateau while directing security agencies to immediately apprehend the culprits

“President Bola Tinubu strongly condemns the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

“President Tinubu directs security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits,” Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s spokesman, wrote in a statement.

Tinubu also directed the immediate mobilisation of relief resources for surviving victims of the attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.