Akeredolu: Obi, Akpabio, Adegboruwa, NGF Mourn Deceased Ondo Governor

Condolences have continued to pour in from political associates following the death of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu passed on in the early hours of Wednesday after a protracted battle with blood cancer.

Reacting, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said Akeredolu’s death exemplifies the nothingness of life.

Obi, who recalled enjoying a close relationship with the deceased governor, said, “May God Almighty who called him (Akeredolu) home grant him eternal rest in His kingdom, and grant his immediate family and the good people of Ondo State, the fortitude to bear his loss.

“His deaths show us, who are still serving, the nothingness of life and why we should remain firm in good works. May God grant all of us, who mourn them, and the entire nation, the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Similarly, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said Akeredolu was a nationalist who believed in true federalism.

Akpabio described the late governor as “a leader that placed the interest of his people above every other consideration.

“He was a man of integrity and strong conviction with a strict work ethos and never paid lip service to the welfare of the people of the state.

“He was a fearless lawyer who spoke truth to power regardless of whose ox is gored.

“As governor, Chief Akeredolu left his footprints in the sands of history, executing landmark projects and implementing people-oriented policies that earned him a second term in office.

“A man of style, Chief Akeredolu was obsessed with excellence,” the Senate President added.

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, said Akeredolu was an “exceptional statesman who made indelible marks in public service”.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the Progressives Governors’ Forum, the government and people of Ondo State, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the immediate family of my dear brother and colleague His Excellency Olurotimi Akeredolu SAN.

“A frontline lawyer and conscientious politician of a progressive bent, His Excellency would be remembered for his courage, patriotism, and immeasurable contributions to Nigeria’s constitutional and sociopolitical development.

“As painful as his exit is to all of us, we take solace in his fine legacies as a gentleman and statesman. We ask God to repose his soul and look after his family,” he said in a statement.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on his part, described Akeredolu as “a dogged fighter and courageous leader who worked hard for the peace, prosperity and progress of the south-west region.”

He said, “I have also lost a worthy co-fighter for the South-West cause because we were both at the vanguard of the struggle, which birthed the South-West Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun.

“Aketi’s fervent and unrelenting stance on issues that border on South-West’s regional integration and progress is a lesson for leaders. He will be sorely missed.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his condolence message, urged people of the state to unite and honour the governor’s legacy.

“In this time of immense grief, the people of Ondo State must unite, draw strength from their cherished memories of their late governor and resolve to honour his legacy by building upon the foundations he laid, ensuring that his vision for a better and brighter future for Ondo State lives on.”

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said Akeredolu served his people “meritoriously and diligently, building a legacy of sacrifice, sustainable development and prosperity.”

“He will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s development, for contributing to the emergence of modern Ondo State and for his unblemished faith in Nigeria’s unity and diversity,” Obaseki said.

Also reacting was Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who stood as lead counsel for Akeredolu’s deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, while the Ondo State House of Assembly and the deceased governor were at loggerheads and made moves to impeach him.

“He affected lives the best way he knew how to, built an edifice in Ibadan for lawyers who couldn’t afford their own office spaces at the beginning of their legal practice.

“He was instrumental to the attainment of peace in Ondo State, building a mosque for Moslems and also supporting Christians.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the good people of Ondo State, the legal profession and Nigeria at large.

“Adieu, great Bar man, social crusader and lifter of the weak and vulnerable,” said Adegboruwa.