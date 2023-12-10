‘Please Bury Me At Home’- Student Wrote Before Committing Suicide

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A 22-year-old student of Sheikh Kamaldeen Arabic School, Ilọrin, Kwara State, simply identified as Alfa Musa, has reportedly committed suicide.

It was reported that the deceased who was found hanging on a rope in his room at the Dagbenu compound in Ogidi area of Ilorin West Local Government on Thursday, left a note pleading that he be buried at ‘home’.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident, stated that in the suicide note, Musa had stated that he committed the act because God did not answer his prayer.

According to the PPRO, the deceased student said in the suicide note, “To my mum and dad, I am sorry, I did this because God did not answer my prayers, I would rather die than sin, please, forgive me, I love you, bury me at home,”

Ejire-Adeyemi added that an investigation into the young man’s death has commenced.

Musa’s lifeless body was discovered after one of his friends who visited his residence on the day of the incident found that the door to his room was locked.

One of his neighbours who pleaded anonymity stated that after knocking for a while and couldn’t get any response, the friend had forced the door open.

“There was assurance that he was inside, but after repeated knocks without response, the door was forced open, and he was found hanging.

“An empty paint container which he allegedly used to hang himself was also found in his room,” the neighbour said.

It was gathered that the deceased’s father was contacted after the incident, but he directed that his son be buried in Ilorin.

This was against the wish of the deceased, who was said to be a native of Osun State.