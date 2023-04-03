Police Arraign Portable On Six-Count Charge

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following his arrest on Friday, the Ogun State Police Command has arraigned Portable whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola.

The singer was arraigned in court on six counts bordering on assault and other offences.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner who was accused of assaulting officers of the police force was arraigned before the Ifo High Court in Ogun State on Monday morning.

Last Friday, the police spokesperson in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, while confirming his arrest to THE WHISTLER said the singer assaulted the officers on Wednesday when they went to arrest him in his house over alleged destruction of a studio belonging to an undisclosed woman.

However, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a series of tweets said Portable has more than six charges to face apart from resisting arrest and injuring a policeman.

“I am sure u are very awake as I have addressed MC’s case, but portable has more than 6 count charges to attend to, apart from resisting arrest and injuring a police man. He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in Ota, who filed a petition to CP Ogun.

“There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated because people have complained against him.

“So, there is no sentiment in law, let him appear in court, and allow the judge to listen to the charges against him. He has no constitutional immunity anyway,” said Adejobi.

