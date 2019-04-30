Advertisement

A jealous lover identified as Deji Adenuga, who allegedly set his ex-girlfriend’s family of nine ablaze in Okitipupa local council area of Ondo state has been reportedly arrested.

Confirming Adenuga’s arrest, Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, said: “Yes, the suspect has been arrested and he is currently in our custody but we shall parade him tomorrow at the headquarters.

“He was arrested in Ijebu-Ode, under the bridge that leads to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”

Adenuga was apprehended in Ogun State following “round-the-clock investigations” by the Police.

Recall it was reported that the suspected arsonist, who is also an ex-convit, set the family of his former girlfriend, Titi Sunmonu, ablaze in the Igbodigo area of Ayeka in Okitipupa.

Adenuga who had some disagreement with his ex-girlfriend, brought a jerrycan laden with petroleum in the midnight, gained entrance into the building by breaking a window, and sprayed the family while they were asleep.