Police Arrest Nine Suspected Robbers In Abuja

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Nine suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command along the Jabi-Utako, Wuse and Kwali axis.

The FCT Police Spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested between February 10 – 18, following several intelligence operations.

The suspects include Adah Johnson, 20; Ebere Ekueme, 19; Freedom Emmanuel,20; Gambo Alanana, 19; Gideon Adaga, 35; Friday Adanu, 20; Danjuma Gambo, 19; Abubakar Aliyu,20 and Jude Godwin, 25years.

The police mentioned that exhibits recovered from the suspects include three locally fabricated pistols, one unexpended cartridge, four cutlasses, one cutter, three television sets, four mobile phones and N130,000 cash.

The suspects will be arraigned in court after an investigation by the police.