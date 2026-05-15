Police Arrest Three Inspectors, Dismiss Five For Kidnap, Robbery Rings

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The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested three serving police inspectors and dismissed five other officers over alleged involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery, extortion, stealing, and corruption in Rivers State.

The arrested officers, Inspector Ayanniyi Jelili, Inspector Durojaye Francis, and Inspector Olayemi Titus, attached to Zone 16 Headquarters, Yenagoa, allegedly operated an armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate through illegal patrol operations in Port Harcourt.

The NPF also dismissed five officers formerly attached to the Department of Operations, Rivers State Command, over alleged involvement in organised kidnapping, extortion, stealing, and abuse of office.

The NPF noted that investigators also recovered three Toyota Sienna buses allegedly used for the illegal operations and traced N7.34m to the criminal activities.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Announcing the arrests in a statement, the Placid said, “The Nigeria Police Force has reaffirmed its commitment to discipline, accountability, and institutional reform with the dismissal, arrest, and prosecution of police personnel found involved in cases of conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion, stealing, and abuse of office in Rivers State and its environs.”

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According to Placid, investigations uncovered a criminal syndicate involving serving officers attached to Zone 16 Headquarters, Yenagoa.

The Force noted that the officers abducted victims during unlawful stop-and-search operations, forcefully accessed their banking and cryptocurrency applications, and extorted millions of naira from them.

“The investigation led to the arrest of the three officers, while three other accomplices identified as Inspector Awele Ogbogu, Inspector Prosper Aghotor, and Corporal Favour Onwuchekwa are currently at large,” Placid added.

According to Placid, further findings revealed that the suspects operated with firearms and allegedly carried out similar operations against unsuspecting residents across Rivers State.

In a separate investigation, the Force uncovered another criminal syndicate involving Inspector John Okoi, Inspector Eyibo Asuquo, Inspector Udo Ndipmong, Inspector Bright Nwachukwu, and Inspector Anele Ikechukwu.

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According to the Placid, the officers “routinely abducted citizens, extorted money through unlawful transfers from victims’ bank and cryptocurrency accounts”, and dispossessed them of valuables while operating under the guise of official patrol duties.

The police said the five officers underwent orderly room proceedings and were dismissed from the Force, while authorities forwarded the case file for prosecution on charges bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion, official corruption, and related offences.

The NPF said the actions of the officers amounted to “a gross betrayal of the ethics, standards, and professional values of the Nigeria Police Force,” adding that the leadership under the Inspector-General of Police had intensified proactive measures to identify and remove criminal elements within the institution.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to discipline, transparency, accountability, and service-driven policing rooted in the rule of law and protection of citizens’ rights.

Disu also urged members of the public to report cases of misconduct, abuse of office, extortion, and human rights violations through established complaint channels for prompt investigation and action.