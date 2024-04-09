Police Arrests Suspect For Killing DPO, Police Inspector In Imo

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Imo State Police Command has arrested one Chidebere Nwuzor, who is connected to the attack that led to the death of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and an Inspector of Police in November, 2023.

Nwuzor, who has been on the Command’s wanted list for terrorist activities perpetrated in the stat, was arrested after a gun duel with Anti-Kidnapping Unit on Monday at Amauzu in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to the command’s spokesman, Henry Okoye, the suspect confessed to belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and was responsible for enforcing the sit at home order in his locality.

He also confessed to being the driver that drove his criminal gang that conducted an attack that led to the death of the DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and an Inspector of Police back in November, 2023.

He said “The Imo State Police Command has on Monday, 8th March 2024, recorded another significant breakthrough in fight against IPOB/ESN terrorism activities in State following a diligently gathered actionable intelligence by Operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit which led to the arrest of a suspected IPOB/ESN Terrorist, Chidebere Nwuzor, ‘m’, 38yrs, of Amauzu in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State.

“The suspected terrorist has been on the Command’s wanted list due to a series of terrorist activities he reputedly perpetrated in the State alongside his criminal cohorts. He was arrested on 8/04/2024, in his criminal hideout in Umuogu after a fierce gunfight with the ever-gallant operatives, which forced him to surrender after sustaining gunshot injuries on his right leg.

“Recovered from the suspect includes; one pump action gun with six rounds of live cartridges, one Barrera Pistol loaded with 2 rounds of live ammunition, and other incriminating teams

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a deadly IPOB/ESN syndicate responsible for enforcing unlawfully imposed sit-at-home orders by the outlaw group and unleashing mayhem on unsuspecting citizens in the State.

‘He stated that he was recruited into the deadly terrorist group by Ebube Virus and Ishaka, who were earlier neutralized by the operatives in December 2023, and admitted that he drove the operation vehicle that was used in the attack that led to the killing of DPO Ahaizu Mbaise and Inspector of Police in November 2023.

“The suspect is currently assisting the determined operatives in the investigation, he has provided useful information that will lead to the arrest of other suspects at large and will certainly be made to face the full weight of the law upon completion of a thorough investigation.

“This operational feat amongst many others underscores the Command’s unalloyed determination to put an end to all forms of violent crimes in the State.”