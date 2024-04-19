‘Unfortunate Incident ‘- Police Confirm Death Of Lord’s Chosen Church Members Involved In Auto Crash

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Police in Imo State have confirmed the death of five members of the Lord’s Chosen Church involved in a motor accident.

A luxury bus conveying the church members to Owerri was said to have collided with a Tipper at the Orogwe end of the Owerri – Onitsha expressway on Friday morning.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson for the police in Imo State, Henry Okoye, said operatives of the command were in a rescue operation at the scene of the auto crash .

He further disclosed that already five persons had been confirmed dead while others still alive but in critical conditions have been taken to hospitals.

Okoye said ” it is an unfortunate incident. Our men are on ground and on a rescue mission. Already five persons have been confirmed dead . Their corpses are being taking to the morgue. Others who are alive are being rushed to hospitals. Further information will be communicated to you, please.”

The church members were said to be coming to Owerri for the Church’s city wide crusade, taking place this weekend when a luxury bus they were in collided with a Tipper.

Their general overseer, Lazarus Muoka had earlier arrived the state enroute Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport Owerri and was received by the senior members of the church.