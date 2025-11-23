Police Beef Up Security In Schools, Churches In Anambra

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Command in Anambra has stepped up patrols and intensified intelligence gathering, as part of measures to secure schools and Churches in the State.

The Police Public Relations in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

“The Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu has announced strengthened security measures across schools and Churches in Anambra, as part of a proactive strategy to prevent threats and ensure a secure environment for learning and worship.

“In line with these developments, the commissioner has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to intensify their ongoing security patrols, reinforce intelligence-driven operations, among others,” he said.

According to Ikenga, the commissioner reiterated the command’s unwavering dedication to protecting lives and property, assuring residents that the police will continue to adapt and enhance security strategies to meet evolving challenges.

He quoted Orutugu as saying that the command would sustain the already established atmosphere of peace in the state.

The commissioner commended the growing unity in safety consciousness among residents, noting that residents have continued to demonstrate commendable cooperation, vigilance, and the spirit of being their brothers’ keepers.

“This collective commitment has significantly supported the command’s efforts in maintaining peace and security across the state,” Orutugu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police in Anambra are taking proactive measures following recent attacks and kidnappings by suspected bandits in some schools and Churches in the Northern part of the country and the West.