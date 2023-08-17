Police Charge Owerri Journalist For Facebook Post Against Uzodinma, Asari Dokubo

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Owerri based Radio Journalist, Chinonso Uba also known as Nnonsonkwa has been arraigned by the Nigerian Police before an Abuja Federal High Court on a two count Charge for sharing on Facebook a clip that misrepresented the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and a former Niger-delta militant, Asari Dokubo.

Advertisement

Nnonsonkwa was July 27, 2023, picked by the Police after he finished a morning routine program at Ozisa FM Owerri.

The police in charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/367/2023 between Inspector General of Police Vs Chinonso Uba told the court that Uba’s offence contravenes the Cyber Crime Prohibition Act.

When the count was read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty at the charges.

The charges read: “Count One: That you CHINONSO UBA ‘m’ of on or about the 24th day of June 2023 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court intentionally sent a message by means of computer and social media networks such as Facebook etc, made a video accusing Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Asari Dokubo of killing 100 of Imo youth and also burning houses in Imo State, with the intention of instigating Imo State people and Igbo Tribe worldwide against the Governor knowing the said information to be false and with intent to cause annoyance inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill will or needless anxiety to him and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 24 (1) (B) Cyber Crime Prohibition Act.

“Count two: That you Chinonso Uba ‘m’ on or about the 24th day of June 2023 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowingly and intentionally made and transmitted a video via your Facebook social media handle and or any communication through a computer system or network with the intention to bully, threaten or harass the Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma, that he and Asari Dokubo killed 100 of Imo Youth and also burned their houses with the intention of instigating the youth against him and such communication places him in fear of death, violence or bodily harm to him and members of his family and thereby committed an offence contrary to 24 (2) (A) and punishable under Section 24 (2) (C) of the Cyber Crime Prohibition Act.”

Advertisement

However, the presiding Judge denied him bail and order that he should remain in police custody till September.