Imo Education Board Conducts First Ever CBT For Recruitment Of Primary School Teachers.

The Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB) has conducted the proposed Computer Based Test for intending teachers for primary schools in the state.

IMSUBEB had announced the CBT to hold on the 15th, 16th, and 17th of August at the designated centers.

The test which is the first in the state is part of the several process the board placed to get the best for the state primary schools

The Governor, Hope Uzodinma had lifted the embargo on the recruitment of new teachers and approved the employment of 6,000 teachers

The Executive Chairman of IMSUBEB, Dr Ada Okwuonu commended the Governor for placing high priority on quality learning and the best standard of Education for Imo children.

She disclosed that more attention will be placed on the deployment of teachers to rural areas where there are noticeable deficits in the number of teachers.

According to her “Everybody who has followed the due process of applying and was given a number and time must be allowed to take the exam and the results will be published according to their Local Governments.”

The Board Secretary, Chief Chidiebere Egboh speaking during the exercise stated that the Computer Based Test (CBT) was adopted by the Board as a way of getting the best teachers especially those with knowledge of basic computer and other technological applications.

He also thanked the Governor for the 1,800 Tablets that were distributed to schools in Imo State.