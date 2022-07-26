Police Confirm ‘Explosion’ In Kogi

40 SHARES Share Tweet

The Kogi State Command on Tuesday said it diffused an explosive object, planted within the premises of the office of the Secretary to the State’s Government.

The information followed reports of a suspected bomb explosion in the area, which had incited tension among workers.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka in a phone conversation with THE WHISTLER, however, clarified reports of the explosion.

He said, “it is not an explosion but a concoction of various items planted in the compound”.

According to the reports, the police had arrived at the premises upon a distress call, and its bomb disposal unit had immediately ‘blown up the device’.

The recent incident came nearly a month after a terrorist group detonated an explosive device in Kabba Town of Kabbah-Bunu Local Government Area of the state. There was no casualty.

In May, there were controversies surrounding the first explosion of the tear in the state after an explosion occurred at a beer parkour around the Lewu Junction in Kabba town.