No Plan To Sack Workers, Says NNPC

55 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian National Petroluem Company Ltd has said that it has no plan to sack any of its workers as being widely speculated in some media reports.

There had been media reports (Not THE WHISTLER) that the management of the NNPC, following its transitioning into a Company being regulated in line with the Companies and Allied Matters Act was considering to lay off some of its workers.

One of the reports had claimed that the NNPC had offered workers willing to exit the firm before their due retirement a “tempting” package to facilitate their leaving the company.

It was also claimed in the report that as many as 500 employees may be affected by the initiative, with many workers having already accepted the offer.

But the NNPC Ltd in a statement signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Department said that contrary to reports, the management of the company is not considering any such move.

He said that the Petroluem Industry Act had provided for job security for all the workers of the NNPC following the transitioning into a CAMA Company.

The statement reads, “NNPC Limited has not, and is not planning to, lay-off a single staff as a result of its recent transition from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to NNPC Limited.

“The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 is very clear that no staff will lose his/her job or earn less than what they earn before the transition.”

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari had last week during an interview allayed fears that the transitioning would not result into job losses as its usually the case with many other entities undergoing such processes.

He said, “The law is very clear that we must keep all the people working for the company. Today we have a little over 7,000 direct staff of this company and by law we are required to keep all of them.

“We are also going to make sure that they have compensation of not less of what they have today and nobody will lose their job.

“The law also provides that they must be more effective and efficient and therefore, within us and our union, there is a perfect understanding that we must do things differently and a new culture must set in, there must be consequences and also appropriate rewards for doing things efficiently. We have no issues managing the subsidiaries.”