Police Detain Cow Meant For Celebration Of Cultists’ Anniversary In Osun

A cow bought by a group of suspected cultists belonging to the Aiye Confraternity to mark their 2023 anniversary in Osun State has been arrested and detained by the police.

THE WHISTLER gathered that operatives of the Osun State Police Command stormed the venue of the anniversary to arrest the cultists when the cow was arrested.

The police had on Thursday warned cultists in the state against marking their yearly anniversary celebrated every July 7, vowing to disrupt their activities and make arrest.

But the group of cultists converged at their popular base in the Egbatedo area of Osogbo on Friday to mark the said anniversary.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that the cultists, “bought a cow on Thursday to mark their 7/7 anniversary. But a resident in the area tipped the police of their nefarious programme. They were about to slaughter the cow when policemen arrived the scene to make arrest. They all ran away, leaving behind the cow and the police officers carried the cow away.”

When contacted by THE WHISTLER on Saturday, the spokesperson of the Osun State Police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the development, saying: “the cow for their special day know as 77 was arrested by police officers at Egbatedo Osogbo. Men of Anti cultism unit did the operation.”

She noted that the suspects fled when the police operatives arrived at the venue of the celebration.