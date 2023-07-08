Sit-At-Home: Ebonyi Vows Zero Tolerance To ‘Gangsterism’ After Arrest Of 15-Member Gang

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ebonyi Government has hailed the Nigeria Police Force on the arrest of a 15-member gang following Tuesday’s shooting in the state.

Advertisement

The hoodlums shot sporadically at different locations on Tuesday in Ebonyi while trying to enforce a seven-day sit-at-home order declared by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) in the south-east region.

The arrested hoodlums included two habalists, a male and female and 13 others.

In a statement issued in Abakalik on Saturday by Mr Jude Okpor, State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, also warned all criminals to steer clear of Ebonyi.

According to Okpor, no hidden place for criminals in the state.

“The state will not tolerate any form of criminality or gangsterism that will truncate peace and tranquility.

Advertisement

“The state government has received with utmost delight and cheerful commendation, the news of the arrest and parade of a 15-member gang, who terrorised innocent citizens in the state on Tuesday, trying to enforce an illegal sit-at-home order.

“We are, therefore, pleased and satisfied with the spontaneous response of the Police Force and the sister security agencies in the state.

“We are also abundantly satisfied with the level of synergy, collaboration and co-operation given by both the sister security agencies and members of the public that led to the closing-in and eventual arrest of the gang members.