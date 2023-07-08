Terrorism: Gumi Calls For Negotiation Team That Involves Emirs, Scholars, Others

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a bid to clamp down on banditry and terrorism, popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Gumi has disclosed his willingness to participate in negotiations with their foot soldiers.

Gumi said the negotiation process has to be holistic to address the issue of insecurity across the regions where the groups operate.

“We need the involvement of emirs, scholars, and university professors who have conducted extensive research on these matters. Let’s all sit down together so that we can achieve peace and enable people to return to their farms,” Gumi told Daily Trust.

According to him, “I don’t have to lead it, but I would volunteer myself to be part of it”.

This is not the first time the popular cleric has stated willingness to negotiate with terrorists.

In 2021 and the early part of 2022, Gumi had openly advocated for terrorists, saying he was concerned for the country and his state, Zamfara.