Terrorism: Gumi Calls For Negotiation Team That Involves Emirs, Scholars, Others

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Sheikh-Ahmad-Gumi
Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

In a bid to clamp down on banditry and terrorism, popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Gumi has disclosed his willingness to participate in negotiations with their foot soldiers.

Gumi said the negotiation process has to be holistic to address the issue of insecurity across the regions where the groups operate.

“We need the involvement of emirs, scholars, and university professors who have conducted extensive research on these matters. Let’s all sit down together so that we can achieve peace and enable people to return to their farms,” Gumi told Daily Trust.

According to him, “I don’t have to lead it, but I would volunteer myself to be part of it”.

This is not the first time the popular cleric has stated willingness to negotiate with terrorists.

In 2021 and the early part of 2022, Gumi had openly advocated for terrorists, saying he was concerned for the country and his state, Zamfara.

