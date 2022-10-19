FCDA Commences Reconstruction Of Gwagwalada Market Road After THE WHISTLER’s Report

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barely three weeks after THE WHISTLER reported the travails of residents plying the dilapidated Gwagwalada market road in the Federal Capital Territory, reconstruction work has commenced on the road.

The Satellite Town Infrastructure Development Agency is said to be the one reconstructing the road.

THE WHISTLER had reported the outcry of traders in Gwagwalada market, who complained about how the bad road was affecting sales in the market as motorists and commercial motorcycle operators avoid the road.

The road is filled with huge portholes and when it rains it becomes unpassable, making it difficult to access the market.

Traders who spoke to THE WHISTLER had expressed their frustrations at such situation, with many complaining of a lack of sales.

This website revisited the road on Monday and observed that the drainages were under construction to ease the passage of water.

A gas seller in the market, Dauda Umar, who spoke to THE WHISTLER about the new development, had told this website one week ago that “They just came here, on 1st October 2022, dug the gutter and left, we just hope they will come and complete what they started, because, initially, there was a gutter where they are now digging.

“As for the gravel, it was brought here yesterday by a truck. We hope the road will be in shape soon.”

The Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department, Comrade Obinna Francis Ogwuegbu, confirmed to THE WHISTLER that the road construction is the project of STIDA under the Minister of State for the FCT, Ramatu Aliyu.

He added that the contractor handling the project is TELEVIEW.

Responding to why it took long to commence work on the road, he said: “It actually didn’t take much time. Its award was only undergoing due process of procurement and eventual mobilization.”