Police Inspector Commits Suicide For Mistakenly Killing Colleague In Rivers State

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Tragedy struck the Rivers State Police Command as a Police Inspector, Nelson Abuante committed suicide after he mistakenly shot a colleague, Inspector Monday Gbaramana in Rivers State.

The sad incident occurred on Sunday at Nyogor-Lueku, in Khana Local Government Area of the state.

Advertisement

Trouble started when the two officers who are attached to the Taabaa division had gone to effect an arrest of one Mr. Akere Akpobari.

It was gathered that Akpobari resisted arrested which led to an altercation between him and officers. While the scuffle lasted, Inspector Abuante mistakenly shot his colleague Gbaramana.

Gbaramana was rushed to a hospital but the situation became worse when they ran out of fuel in the car that was conveying him to hospital. This eventually led to his death.

When Abuante found that his colleague was dead, he turned his gun to himself and committed suicide.

Advertisement

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko said “both bodies have been deposited at the mortuary while investigations are ongoing”.

EDITOR’s NOTE: If you are in Nigeria and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call National Emergency Hotlines at 112 or Nigerian Suicide Prevention Initiative Counselling Centre at 0806 210 6493 to connect with a trained counselor.

For support outside of Nigeria, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.