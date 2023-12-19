How To Dectect Fake Drinks – NAFDAC

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued guidelines on how to identify adulterated, fake wines, soft drinks and consumables.

NAFDAC has urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, especially during the yuletide season, and emphasized the “4 Ps” for purchasing alcohol: Place, Price, Packaging and Product. Below are some of the guides:

Only buy NAFDAC-registered drinks

Only Buy drinks from reputable and licenced retailers, bars and supermarkets.

If the product is being sold well below its normal price, it is probably fake.

If it does not seem to include normal taxes on liquors, then it could be fake.

Check for poor-quality packaging, spelling mistakes and unusually shaped bottles.

If the contact information and address of the manufacturer is missing, the alcohol is fake.

Inspect the seal on the bottle. If the bottle seal is broken or damaged, it is a red flag.

Check for fake bar codes to verify the authenticity of the product.

Look out for bad smells that resemble paint stripper or nail polish remover– it may be a counterfeit concoction.

Following weeks of intelligence gathering and collaboration with security agencies, NAFDAC Director-General Prof Mojisola Adeyeye announced on Monday that the agency had discovered a clandestine network operating at Eziukwu Market in Aba, Abia State.

According to NAFDAC, the counterfeiters were a formidable cartel responsible for producing a wide array of adulterated products, mimicking popular brands such as Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, Four Cousins, Carlo Rossi, Jenney, Chelsea London Dry Gin, Schnapp Dry Gin, McDowells, Black Labels, Gordons, Martell, Campari, Smirnoff ice, Eva Non-Alcoholic Drink, Evra Non-Alcoholic Drink, Cartel, and others.

The illegal operation also included date revalidation for expired products like Peak milk, Powdered milk, Ketchups, Yoghurt, Coca Cola products, as well as the packaging of false and substandard items, posing a serious hazard to public health.

The agency revealed the deplorable conditions of the makeshift factories, stating, “The shops-turned factories are very filthy, using water from very unhygienic sources, harmful chemicals, saccharin, colouring, dirty recycled bottles, and cloned packaging materials of other brands.”

NAFDAC executed a comprehensive raid, targeting over 240 shops-turned-factories.

Over 1500 cartons of fake and substandard products, valued at over seven hundred and fifty million naira (N750,000,000), were destroyed during the operation. Ten individuals were apprehended at the scene and are set to face charges following a thorough investigation.

Due to the severity of the illegal activities, NAFDAC temporarily shut down Eziukwu Market for regulatory activities. It was only reopened after stakeholders committed to preventing the resurgence of such illicit operations.

Highlighting the health risks associated with consuming adulterated alcohol, NAFDAC warned, “Drinking adulterated alcohol can cause nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, drowsiness, and dizziness, blue tinged or pale skin, irregular or slow breathing, low body temperature, unconsciousness or passing out. It can also lead to kidney and liver failure or even death.”

According to the World Health Organization’s Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, more than 3 million people died worldwide as a result of alcohol poisoning.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) also determined that alcohol is responsible for one out of every ten cancer cases in Nigeria, and that 4.7 percent of all cancer cases in Nigeria in 2019 can be related to the intake of contaminated alcohol.

Highlighting product clues, the DG said, “Beware of bad smells! If it resembles paint stripper or nail polish remover, exercise extreme caution – it may be a counterfeit concoction.”

Encouraging the public to report any suspicious activities relating to illegal production of adulterated products to the nearest NAFDAC office nationwide, it assured that, “We remain dedicated to our mandate, actively pursuing illegal producers. We urge the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office, ensuring the safety of our citizens.”