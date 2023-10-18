Police Inspector In Trouble For Firing Shots In Celebration Of Ladipo Market Reopening

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A police inspector identified as Istifanus Kwanchi is in trouble for firing shots in celebration of the Ladipo Market reopening.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday, said the officer has been brought in for disciplinary actions.

Recall that the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, had on September 29, ordered the closure of the market for several environmental offences including, reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills, among others.

However, the state government on Monday reopened the market, after more than two weeks that it was shut. According to the government, the market was reopened for business activities after meeting the most essential criteria set for reopening sealed markets.

In celebration of the reopening, the police officer was seen in a video that has gone viral, firing shots into the air, while some obviously excited men suspected to be traders at the market cheered him up.

“The police officer in this video, Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving with the Mobile Police (MOPOL), has been brought in for appropriate disciplinary actions.

“@LagosPoliceNG condemns in its entirety all forms of unprofessional and unethical behaviour on the part of its officers and men; and will definitely bring to book anyone found culpable,” Hundeyin said via his X handle @BenHundeyin.