Female Student Commits Suicide After Online Lover Absconds With Loan Money

A 20-year-old student of the University of Ilorin, Sanni Hameedat, has reportedly committed suicide following her inability to retrieve the N500,000 she loaned a boy she met on the social media platform, Snapchat.

A statement by Rubiks, a private hostel management where the student resided before her demise, disclosed that she had lent her online lover N500,000 following his claims that his mother was battling breast cancer and urgently needed the money for medication.

“The compassionate and emotional lady decided to help him by lending him half of the N1 million she held for her mother. And the boy promised to repay the borrowed money,” the statement said.

The statement disclosed that the boy abruptly cut off all communication with her and subsequently blocked her after collecting the money.

“However, when her mother needed the money back, the boy abruptly cut off all contact, blocking her. This left her deeply troubled and in order for her to make up the missing N500,000, she resorted to borrowing money from various apps,” it revealed.

Hameedat who was undergoing her SIWES programme before the incident happened had managed to gather N450,000 from the loan app, adding her savings of N50,000 to make up the borrowed N500,000.

The management stated that the pressure from the app agents for her to repay the money and her brother’s inability to assist her financially, led to depression.

Hameedat was reported to have ingested a bottle of pesticide popularly known as Sniper the previous night, and her roommate had discovered her in the middle of the night vomiting and foaming from her mouth.

“Alarmed, the roommate sought help, and she was rushed to UITH before being declared dead,” the statement concluded.

The Student Union President, Ologundudu Adesunkanmi, confirmed the report, adding that the school management was aware of the incident.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Dean of Student Affairs are very much aware of the issue, and they have reported to the appropriate authority to begin a full-length investigation into the matter. It is sad that the university community lost her in such a devastating manner,” he said.