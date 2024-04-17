Police Nab Two For Printing Fake APC Membership Cards Ahead Of Ondo Guber Primary

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for printing fake membership cards ahead of the party’s governorship primary election fixed for Saturday.

This comes after seven of the party’s governorship aspirants raised the alarm over alleged printing of fake membership cards.

A statement by the Ondo Police Public Relations Officer, Funmi Odunlami, reads: “On Wednesday, 17th April, 2024, the Police received an intel that one Mr Ariyo, a transporter in Ondo town was registering APC Party members at his residence ahead of the party primaries slated for 20th of April, 2024.

“Police personnel from Yaba Divisional Headquarters led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police visited the house and recovered the following items from the scene, APC party’s registration booklets, list of names of purported party members of ward 7 Ondo, 53 passport photographs of different individuals, jotter containing names, two exercise books with names and phone numbers of people and two slips of a registered form.

“Two suspects have been arrested and are assisting the Police with necessary information to apprehend others involved in this cynicism.

“The Commissioner of police, Abayomi Oladipo, admonishes all political aspirants to caution their supporters whose acts can stir the hornet’s nest in the state.

Odunlami added, “The CP also ordered total clamp down on incendiaries no matter whose ox is gored, as the Command has spread its tentacles to all nooks and crannies of the State to ensure safety of lives and property and peaceful conduct of the party primaries in the State.”