Driver Kills Police Officer On Lagos Third Mainland Bridge

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A Police Officer has been killed in a road crash on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos after a Lexus vehicle reportedly rammed into him while he was riding a motorcycle.

The incident occurred on Sunday around the Adekunle inward Iyana-Oworo axis of the bridge, when the driver of a Lexus Jeep collided with the officer, who was riding a Bajaj motorcycle. The officer was confirmed dead at the scene.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) described the incident as tragic and confirmed that the driver later turned himself in at the Adekunle Police Division after the crash.

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority today expressed profound sorrow over a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge by Adekunle inward Iyana Oworo, resulting in the tragic loss of life.

“The regrettable incident occured when a driver of a Lexus car EPE 765 JN rammed into a Police Officer riding a Bajaj motorcycle on third mainland Bridge

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“While the police Officer died on spot, the driver of the Lexus Jeep immediately reported himself at Adekunle Police Division,” the statement said.

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and LASTMA officials were immediately deployed to the scene following distress calls to manage traffic and secure the corridor.

Authorities cordoned off the affected section of the bridge using traffic control measures to prevent secondary accidents, while evacuation operations were carried out to remove the vehicles involved and restore normal traffic flow.

Despite the severity of the crash, traffic movement on the bridge was reportedly managed effectively through coordinated emergency response efforts by LASTMA officials and police operatives.

Reacting to the incident, LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, urged motorists to exercise caution, adhere strictly to speed regulations, and avoid reckless driving that could lead to preventable loss of life.

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He emphasised the need for responsible road use and compliance with traffic laws to reduce the growing rate of fatal accidents across Lagos State.